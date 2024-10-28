Retired wing commander’s wife murdered in Mirpur DOHS

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) recovered the body of retired Bangladesh Air Force wing commander Abdul Matin's wife from their home in the DOHS area of Mirpur.

Police said the hands and legs of the victims, Farah Diba, were found tightly bound.

The couple had been residing with their two children on Road 10 in DOHS.

Adil Hossen, officer-in-charge (investigation) at Pallabi Police Station, it is suspected that the perpetrators killed Farah and looted the house while her husband and children were away.

He further stated that two individuals - Milon (the caretaker) and Shabuj (the family driver) - are the prime suspects in the murder, as they have been missing since the incident.

"Efforts are ongoing to arrest them," he added.

