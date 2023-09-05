Retailers making Tk8-Tk9 profit from half-litre bottled water: CAB alleges

Crime

TBS Report
05 September, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2023, 10:33 pm

Related News

Retailers making Tk8-Tk9 profit from half-litre bottled water: CAB alleges

CAB calls for immediate action by the Ministry of Commerce, and the Consumer Rights Directorate to address the issue

TBS Report
05 September, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2023, 10:33 pm
Representational image. Photo: Pexels
Representational image. Photo: Pexels

Consumer Association of Bangladesh (CAB), an organisation working on consumer rights, raised concerns about abnormal price hikes of bottled water, alleging retailers make exorbitant profits.  

Retailers are selling half-litre bottles of drinking water for Tk20 each while pocketing a staggering Tk8-9 profit per bottle, they said at a human chain in front of the National Press Club on Tuesday.

A few days ago, a 500 ml bottle of water was sold for Tk15. However, without any prior notice or explanation, the price abruptly escalated to Tk20, leaving consumers bewildered and burdened, they said.

According to the CAB, the wholesale price of a half-litre bottle of water typically ranges from Tk11 to Tk12. Retailers, on the other hand, are selling bottled water with a markup, making a profit of Tk8 to Tk9 per bottle.

They voiced their concerns regarding the recent surge in the prices of bottled water, a matter that deeply affects consumers across the nation.

Addressing the event, CAB General Secretary Advocate Humayun Kabir Bhuiyan highlighted the excessive profits being made in a time of hardship. With rising costs of daily essentials and the threat of dengue infection, the added burden of increased water prices is detrimental to consumers.

This abrupt price hike has not been limited to just the 500 ml bottles; it has rippled across one-litre, two-litre, three-litre, and five-litre water bottles as well, he alleged.

CAB calls for the immediate elimination of exorbitant bottled water prices and urges the active involvement of the Ministry of Commerce, the Directorate of Consumer Rights, and the Bangladesh Competition Commission to address this issue. 

Simultaneously, CAB demands legal action against businesses that unreasonably raise bottled water prices, causing undue hardship to consumers.

CAB further reports that the annual consumption of bottled water in the country stands at an impressive 35 to 40 crore litres. Moreover, there has been a consistent annual increase in water demand, with growth rates ranging from 15% to 20%.

A diverse range of water brands is available in the market, with popular options including Mum, Fresh, Kinley, Aquafina, and Jibon.

Bangladesh / Top News

water bottle / price manipulation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The centre currently provides hands-on training to students, teaching them how to process materials and synthesise and characterise them. Photo: Rajib Dhar

38 years on, DU’s semiconductor research centre barely scratches the surface

8h | Panorama
Photo: Representational Image

‘With right support, we can design and test microchips in the country’

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The shady world of 'int'l awards' for Bangladeshi business leaders

1d | Panorama
To help a small business secure a loan, DrutoLoan will first send their representative to the customer and help them fill out all the necessary paperwork. Photo: Courtesy

DrutoLoan: A start-up providing finance to small businesses

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Container handling at Chittagong port has decreased by more than 15 percent

Container handling at Chittagong port has decreased by more than 15 percent

10m | TBS Economy
Salman Shah in the eyes of fans

Salman Shah in the eyes of fans

1h | TBS Stories
Sumon's journey as an actor

Sumon's journey as an actor

3h | TBS Entertainment
Kim, Putin may discuss arms deal, says US

Kim, Putin may discuss arms deal, says US

2h | TBS World