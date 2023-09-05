Retailers making Tk8-Tk9 profit from half-litre bottled water: CAB alleges

Consumer Association of Bangladesh (CAB), an organisation working on consumer rights, raised concerns about abnormal price hikes of bottled water, alleging retailers make exorbitant profits.

Retailers are selling half-litre bottles of drinking water for Tk20 each while pocketing a staggering Tk8-9 profit per bottle, they said at a human chain in front of the National Press Club on Tuesday.

A few days ago, a 500 ml bottle of water was sold for Tk15. However, without any prior notice or explanation, the price abruptly escalated to Tk20, leaving consumers bewildered and burdened, they said.

According to the CAB, the wholesale price of a half-litre bottle of water typically ranges from Tk11 to Tk12. Retailers, on the other hand, are selling bottled water with a markup, making a profit of Tk8 to Tk9 per bottle.

They voiced their concerns regarding the recent surge in the prices of bottled water, a matter that deeply affects consumers across the nation.

Addressing the event, CAB General Secretary Advocate Humayun Kabir Bhuiyan highlighted the excessive profits being made in a time of hardship. With rising costs of daily essentials and the threat of dengue infection, the added burden of increased water prices is detrimental to consumers.

This abrupt price hike has not been limited to just the 500 ml bottles; it has rippled across one-litre, two-litre, three-litre, and five-litre water bottles as well, he alleged.

CAB calls for the immediate elimination of exorbitant bottled water prices and urges the active involvement of the Ministry of Commerce, the Directorate of Consumer Rights, and the Bangladesh Competition Commission to address this issue.

Simultaneously, CAB demands legal action against businesses that unreasonably raise bottled water prices, causing undue hardship to consumers.

CAB further reports that the annual consumption of bottled water in the country stands at an impressive 35 to 40 crore litres. Moreover, there has been a consistent annual increase in water demand, with growth rates ranging from 15% to 20%.

A diverse range of water brands is available in the market, with popular options including Mum, Fresh, Kinley, Aquafina, and Jibon.