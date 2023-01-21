Release of 24,000 Karnaphuli encroachers' names demanded

TBS Report
21 January, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2023, 10:30 pm

Release of 24,000 Karnaphuli encroachers' names demanded

River protection campaigners put forward the demand at a roundtable arranged in Chattogram

TBS Report
21 January, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2023, 10:30 pm
Release of 24,000 Karnaphuli encroachers&#039; names demanded

The campaigners of the Karnaphuli River protection movement, at a programme, demanded the release of the names of 2,400 encroachers of the Karnaphuli River, found during the survey done by the National River Conservation Commission.

They put forward the demand at a roundtable titled "Pollution, Encroachment of Karnaphuli: Our Actions" organised by the River and Delta Research Center at Chattogram Press Club on Saturday.

Md Abul Hasan, associate professor at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology, presented a study highlighting the reality of encroachment, and pollution of the Karnaphuli, the lifeline of Chattogram city.

Expressing his anger, Khorshed Alam Sujan, former administrator of the Chattogram City Corporation, said despite various discussions and criticisms, nothing has been done to save the Karnaphuli River. Coordinated work on the Karnaphuli river issue is now the demand of time.

Md Giasuddin, panel mayor of the city corporation, said Chattogram Development Authority and the Bangladesh Army are working on the implementation of drainage projects in about 37 canals connected to the Karnaphuli River. There is no alternative to coordination to save the river.

Regarding the river protection, Syed Fuadul Khalil Al Fahmi, an urban planner of Chattogram Development Authority, said, "We do not approve any development plan within 100 metres especially within 300 metres to protect Karnaphuli River."

Among others, Professor Manzoorul Kibria, Department of Zoology, Chittagong University was present at the roundtable, chaired by Mohammad Ejaz, chairman of River and Delta Research Centre.

