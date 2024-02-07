Rape on JU campus: RAB arrests accused Mamunur from Farmgate, Md Murad from Naogaon

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested Mamunur Rashid, the alleged mastermind of the reported gang rape of a woman on the Jahangirnagar University campus recently, from the capital's Farmgate area today (7 February).

The elite force also arrested Md Murad, who is accused of assisting the prime accused with their plan, from Naogaon district, Khandaker Al Moin, director of Rab's Legal and Media Wing, told reporters in the capital.

With the latest arrests, all six accused in a case filed over the alleged gang rape with the Ashulia Police Station, have been apprehended by the law enforcers.

Earlier, Mostafizur Rahman, international affairs secretary of the JU unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL); Sabbir Hasan Sagar, Sagar Siddique, and Hasanuzzaman were arrested in the case.

According to the case statement, on 3 February, Mostafizur and Mamun allegedly raped the victim woman near Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall while keeping her husband locked in a room in the dormitory.

In the case, Mostafiz and Mamun have been accused of rape. The remaining four have been accused of assault and aiding the accused in escaping.

The victim identified the accused as Mostafizur Rahman, a student of the 45th batch of the university's International Relations Department, and an outsider, Mamun, 45.

"Mamun rented a room in our house. When my husband visited the JU campus with him yesterday, Mamun told him that he would be staying with Mostafizur at Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall for a few days," she said on 4 February.

"My husband then called me over the phone and told me to bring some of Mamun's clothes to the campus. When I went there, Mamun took his belongings to the hall. Then they took me to the jungle near Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall and said my husband would arrive here. Then Mostafizur and Mamun raped me at the place," she added.

Mostafizur has been expelled from JU Chhatra League following the rape allegations.