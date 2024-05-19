Rajshahi teacher arrested over alleged rape of 30 minor boys

A teacher has been arrested for allegedly raping at least 30 minor boys in Rajshahi's Motihar Thana, police said today (19 May).

The accused has been identified as Md Abdul Wakel, 33, a teacher at Ashraf Memorial Model School, Katakhali, Rajshahi.

Wakel allegedly violated the boys and recorded the scenes. Later, he saved them on his mobile phone, pen drive, computer and external hard drive.

A search engine delivered this information to a US-based organisation called the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Being a partner of many international organisations, including the IOM, UNODC, and NCMEC, the content related to child abuse was sent to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Later, a special team of the CID conducted an operation in Shyampur Danshmari area under Motihar Thana of Rajshahi Metro and arrested Md Abdul Wakel on Saturday, said Azad Rahman, superintendent of police of the CID's media wing.

During the drive, the law enforcers seized a mobile phone, two hard disks and two pen drives, he added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Wakel lured the children with chocolates and played the popular PUBG game with his mobile phone and raped them at different times.

A case was filed at Paltan Model Thana under the Pornography Control Act following a complaint lodged by the headmaster of Katakhali's Ashraf Memorial Model School.