Rajshahi BCL leader, accused in an explosive case, ends up in jail from exam centre

A leader of the recently banned Bangladesh Chhatra League's Rajshahi metropolitan unit has been arrested in a case filed under the Explosive Substances Act.

The arrestee, Jannatul Ferdous Tamanna Pia, was detained by students after she went to attend an examination on the third paper of Islamic Studies at the Rajshahi Government Women's College today (27 October), Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) said.

"She was later handed over to the police. She is an accused in a case filed with the Boalia Police Station. She has been arrested in the explosive case," said RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (media) Sabina Yasmin.

"We have produced her before the court. The court later sent her to jail," added the police official.

Pia was the environment affairs secretary of the Rajshahi Metropolitan Chhatra League.