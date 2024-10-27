Rajshahi BCL leader, accused in an explosive case, ends up in jail from exam centre

Crime

TBS Report
27 October, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 09:40 pm

Related News

Rajshahi BCL leader, accused in an explosive case, ends up in jail from exam centre

The arrestee, Jannatul Ferdous Tamanna Pia, was detained by students after she went to attend an examination on the third paper of Islamic Studies at the Rajshahi Government Women's College today

TBS Report
27 October, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 09:40 pm
Jannatul Ferdous Tamanna Pia, Rajshahi Metropolitan Chhatra League&#039;s Environment Affairs Secretary. Photo: Collected
Jannatul Ferdous Tamanna Pia, Rajshahi Metropolitan Chhatra League's Environment Affairs Secretary. Photo: Collected

A leader of the recently banned Bangladesh Chhatra League's Rajshahi metropolitan unit has been arrested in a case filed under the Explosive Substances Act.

The arrestee, Jannatul Ferdous Tamanna Pia, was detained by students after she went to attend an examination on the third paper of Islamic Studies at the Rajshahi Government Women's College today (27 October), Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) said.

"She was later handed over to the police. She is an accused in a case filed with the Boalia Police Station. She has been arrested in the explosive case," said RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (media) Sabina Yasmin.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We have produced her before the court. The court later sent her to jail," added the police official.

Pia was the environment affairs secretary of the Rajshahi Metropolitan Chhatra League.

Bangladesh / Top News

Rajshahi Chhatra League / Bangladesh / arrested

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

5h | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

1d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

2d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

2d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh thrash Bhutan 7-1 to reach Saff Women's Championship final again

Bangladesh thrash Bhutan 7-1 to reach Saff Women's Championship final again

3h | Videos
Shanto set to step down from captaincy, who replaces him?

Shanto set to step down from captaincy, who replaces him?

4h | Videos
10 former ministers shown arrested in July-August genocide case

10 former ministers shown arrested in July-August genocide case

5h | Videos
Why are US allies in the Middle East under pressure after the Israeli attack on Iran?

Why are US allies in the Middle East under pressure after the Israeli attack on Iran?

5h | Videos