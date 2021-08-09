RAB seeks to take over cases of Pori Moni, 6 others   

Crime

TBS Report
09 August, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2021, 06:47 pm

RAB officials is taking Pori Moni to Banani Police Station after holding a media briefing on her arrest. Photo: TBS
RAB officials is taking Pori Moni to Banani Police Station after holding a media briefing on her arrest. Photo: TBS

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Monday sought the transfer of 10 cases, including the cases of actress Pori Moni, Helena Jahangir and Raj Multimedia proprietor Nazrul Islam Raj.

The elite force sent a letter to the Police Headquarter seeking approval to take over the investigation of the cases, said RAB Legal and Media wing. Director Commander Khandakar Al Moin.

Pori Moni, who is now in remand in the case filed at Banani Police Station under the Narcotics Control Act was arrested in a raid at her Banani residence in the capital on 4 August.

The elite force also claimed to have seized a huge quantity of foreign liquor, the drug LSD and drug paraphernalia from her house.

At present, the CID has been tasked with investigating the cases filed against Pori Moni.

Besides, Nazrul Islam Raj was detained on August 4 based on information from actor Pori Moni.

Meanwhile, Helena Jahangir was arrested on 29 July from her Gulshan residence after she recently lost the membership of Awami League's subcommittee on women's affairs.

Helena's name had come up on social media as the president of an organisation called "Bangladesh Awami Chakurijibi League."

After that, on 25 July, she was relieved of her membership in Awami League's subcommittee on women's affairs for her involvement with the "unauthorised" organisation, which the ruling party said it had no connection with.

RAB / Pori Moni / Pori Moni case / Actress Pori Moni / Helena Jahangir

