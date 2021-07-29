RAB raids Helena Jahangir's Gulshan residence

TBS Report
29 July, 2021, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 09:37 pm

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has started raiding the Gulshan residence of Helena Jahangir, who recently lost membership of a Awami League subcommittee.

A team of RAB's Intelligence Unit is conducting the raid at her house at Road 36 in Gulshan-2 area in the capital, sources in the elite force confirmed it to The Business Standard at 9pm Thursday. 

However, the reason and further details about the raid could not be known immediately. 

Helena's name recently surfaced on social media as the president of an organisation called "Bangladesh Awami Chakrijibi League".

Later on 25 July, she was relieved of her membership in Awami League's subcommittee on Women's Affairs for her involvement with the "unauthorised" organisation that had no official connection with the ruling party.

Meher Afroz Chumki, the ruling party's women affairs secretary, issued a press release confirming that Helena was removed from the position as her recent activities spread through social media were not in accordance with the organisation's policy.

Though the newly formed wing said it has been seeking an official affiliation with the ruling party for two to three years, the ruling party leaders say they have no connection with the organisation.

Helena also is a director of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries and chairman of Joyjatra TV.

