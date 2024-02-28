RAB raids 4 hospitals in capital, 36 brokers arrested

Crime

TBS Report
28 February, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 02:42 pm

RAB raids 4 hospitals in capital, 36 brokers arrested

TBS Report
28 February, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 02:42 pm
Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested 36 brokers this morning from four hospitals in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area. 

"The RAB mobile court, led by a magistrate, conducted the raid. The individuals apprehended are identified as part of a syndicate operating around these hospitals. They'll be facing different penalties and fines. So far, we have detained 36," Major Nazmul of RAB-2, who was overseeing the operation, told The Business Standard.

He further said 17 middlemen were arrested from the Suhrawardy Hospital, 4 from the Shishu Hospital, and others from the Pangu Hospital.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The operation is still underway.

Top News

RAB raid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: TBS

Win the mind game: How to ace critical interview questions

6h | Pursuit
Many households, which once lived independently, are now compelled to sublet a portion of their flats to alleviate the financial strain of rent. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Growing sublets paint a grim picture of the state of middle class

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Winning matches vs winning hearts: Does it count at work?

1d | Panorama
From 2022 to 2023, Head Gear’s sales saw 643% growth and achieved the revenue milestone of Tk1 crore. Photo: courtesy

Head Gear: A Bangladeshi cap brand with global dreams

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bagerhat's wooden bicycles pedal their way to Europe

Bagerhat's wooden bicycles pedal their way to Europe

37m | Videos
Is BYD's supercar Yangwang U9 really the best?

Is BYD's supercar Yangwang U9 really the best?

3h | Videos
Hemp, Adams join Bangladesh coaching staff

Hemp, Adams join Bangladesh coaching staff

1h | Videos
DGDA holds firm on heart stent prices, importers of European stents unhappy

DGDA holds firm on heart stent prices, importers of European stents unhappy

4h | Videos