RAB raids 4 hospitals in capital, 36 brokers arrested

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested 36 brokers this morning from four hospitals in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

"The RAB mobile court, led by a magistrate, conducted the raid. The individuals apprehended are identified as part of a syndicate operating around these hospitals. They'll be facing different penalties and fines. So far, we have detained 36," Major Nazmul of RAB-2, who was overseeing the operation, told The Business Standard.

He further said 17 middlemen were arrested from the Suhrawardy Hospital, 4 from the Shishu Hospital, and others from the Pangu Hospital.

The operation is still underway.