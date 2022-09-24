RAB nabs death row convict on the run for 12 years from Barishal

Crime

TBS Report
24 September, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2022, 05:49 pm

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested a death row convict in a murder case who was in hiding for 12 years under disguise.

Md Akles, 52, killed two persons after securing bail in a murder case. The death row convict went in hiding for a decade and was involved with crimes in disguise of different identities.

The elite police unit arrested him on Friday (23 September) from Barishal, said Director and Additional DIG of RAB-4 Mozammel Haque in a press conference Saturday.

"He was on the run in disguise for a decade in different areas of the country constantly changing his occupation," RAB-4 Director Mozammel Haque said.

"Alkes secured bail in a murder case of killing a man in Mirpur in 2012 after four months in jail. He later killed two accused of the same murder case again," Mozammel Haque added.

Besides, he was sued by the Department of Environment with Shah Ali Police Station for illegally extracting sand.

He was born in 1971 in Nobaberbag area of the Capital's Mirpur. He is married and the father of two children.

