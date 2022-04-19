RAB files unnatural death case over Raju’s killing in Cumilla 'gunfight'

Crime

TBS Report
19 April, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 08:51 am

Related News

RAB files unnatural death case over Raju’s killing in Cumilla 'gunfight'

According to RAB, the “gunfight” took place at the Golabari border of Cumilla Sadar upazila. Raju was the main accused in the murder case of Mohiuddin, a journalist and also a source for the law enforcement agencies

TBS Report
19 April, 2022, 08:45 am
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 08:51 am
RAB files unnatural death case over Raju’s killing in Cumilla &#039;gunfight&#039;

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has filed an unnatural death case with police over the death of Mohammad Raju, who was killed in a reported "gunfight" in Cumilla with the elite force on Saturday night.

According to RAB, the "gunfight" took place at the Golabari border of Cumilla Sadar upazila. Raju was the main accused in the murder case of Mohiuddin, a journalist and also a source for the law enforcement agencies.

Komol Krishna Dhar, inspector (investigation) at Cumilla Kotwali Model Police Station, told the media about the filing of the unnatural death. However, no inquest report was prepared, as the police inspector declined to comment on why the report was not made.

Raju's death is the first "gunfight" death in the country since the US imposed sanctions on RABand some of its former and current officials in December last year.

Commander Khandaker Al Moin, RAB's legal and media wing director, said no investigation was being carried out by the elite battalion in connection with the incident. However, local police, a doctor and an executive magistrate would look into the matter as usual.

"This is not the first exchange of gunshots with criminals since the US sanctions. RAB had been fired upon two to three times after the US ban in December last year," he noted, adding the Cumilla operation had nothing to do with the sanctions.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan was called over phone several times for comments but could not be reached. Cumilla Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Kamrul Hasan was not also available for comment.

Nonetheless, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Cumilla Mohammad Shahadat Hossain said they would investigate the incident and send a report to the home ministry in the same way that every gunfight is investigated by an executive magistrate.

Raju's father Sadek Mia, however, has alleged that his son had been killed without the chance of a trial.

"Raju was a good person. He got admitted to honors courses at Cumilla Victoria College. He was caught and killed without a chance to be tried. We have been deprived of justice," Raju's father Sadek Mia burst into tears while talking to The Business Standard on Monday.

The father questioned the narrative of the authorities, saying, "Was Raju really such a notorious criminal who would dare to open fire on 18 men of the Rapid Action Battalion? Where did he get the arms?"

Sadek Mia said, "If my son had done anything wrong, he could have been tried. But he was killed without any investigation."

He also said his son had only one arms case lodged by the Border Guard Bangladesh prior to journalist Mohiuddin's murder. "That was a fake case and it was proved false in court."

Asked if he would file a case over the reported "gunfight", Sadek Mia said he does not want to file a case. "I do not want justice as now I am worried about my two other sons."

Bangladesh / Top News

RAB / Cumillia / Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) / gun fight

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

How ‘product design and technology’ led an engineer to design an apartment

36m | Habitat
Bikers who pick up customers from the streets are in abundance on important junctions like Karwan Bazar, Gabtoli, Mogbazar and Farmgate. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Are ride-sharing businesses losing their way? 

36m | Panorama
Missed Call: Why outsourcing call centres never took off

Missed Call: Why outsourcing call centres never took off

22h | Panorama
Find your way to a sustainable lifestyle with Antobihin

Find your way to a sustainable lifestyle with Antobihin

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How much is the country ready to negotiate with EU?

How much is the country ready to negotiate with EU?

1d | Videos
Is Nepal becoming bankrupt?

Is Nepal becoming bankrupt?

1d | Videos
Fishing at Dhanmondi Lake

Fishing at Dhanmondi Lake

1d | Videos
Food for 10,000 people cooked in one pot

Food for 10,000 people cooked in one pot

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

4
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

5
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

6
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh