RAB files unnatural death case over Raju’s killing in Cumilla 'gunfight'

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has filed an unnatural death case with police over the death of Mohammad Raju, who was killed in a reported "gunfight" in Cumilla with the elite force on Saturday night.

According to RAB, the "gunfight" took place at the Golabari border of Cumilla Sadar upazila. Raju was the main accused in the murder case of Mohiuddin, a journalist and also a source for the law enforcement agencies.

Komol Krishna Dhar, inspector (investigation) at Cumilla Kotwali Model Police Station, told the media about the filing of the unnatural death. However, no inquest report was prepared, as the police inspector declined to comment on why the report was not made.

Raju's death is the first "gunfight" death in the country since the US imposed sanctions on RABand some of its former and current officials in December last year.

Commander Khandaker Al Moin, RAB's legal and media wing director, said no investigation was being carried out by the elite battalion in connection with the incident. However, local police, a doctor and an executive magistrate would look into the matter as usual.

"This is not the first exchange of gunshots with criminals since the US sanctions. RAB had been fired upon two to three times after the US ban in December last year," he noted, adding the Cumilla operation had nothing to do with the sanctions.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan was called over phone several times for comments but could not be reached. Cumilla Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Kamrul Hasan was not also available for comment.

Nonetheless, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Cumilla Mohammad Shahadat Hossain said they would investigate the incident and send a report to the home ministry in the same way that every gunfight is investigated by an executive magistrate.

Raju's father Sadek Mia, however, has alleged that his son had been killed without the chance of a trial.

"Raju was a good person. He got admitted to honors courses at Cumilla Victoria College. He was caught and killed without a chance to be tried. We have been deprived of justice," Raju's father Sadek Mia burst into tears while talking to The Business Standard on Monday.

The father questioned the narrative of the authorities, saying, "Was Raju really such a notorious criminal who would dare to open fire on 18 men of the Rapid Action Battalion? Where did he get the arms?"

Sadek Mia said, "If my son had done anything wrong, he could have been tried. But he was killed without any investigation."

He also said his son had only one arms case lodged by the Border Guard Bangladesh prior to journalist Mohiuddin's murder. "That was a fake case and it was proved false in court."

Asked if he would file a case over the reported "gunfight", Sadek Mia said he does not want to file a case. "I do not want justice as now I am worried about my two other sons."