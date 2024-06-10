RAB detains man with illegal VoIP equipment, 50,000 SIM cards

The elite force personnel seized 50,000 SIM cards of different companies and other illegal VoIP equipment from the possession of the detainee. Photo: Courtesy
The elite force personnel seized 50,000 SIM cards of different companies and other illegal VoIP equipment from the possession of the detainee. Photo: Courtesy

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained a man with illegal equipment of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) during a drive in capital's Nayapaltan area.

The elite force personnel also seized 50,000 SIM cards of different companies from the possession of the detainee.  

Tipped off, a team of RAB-3 conducted a drive at a Nayapaltan house this morning and detained Md Saiful Islam for operating illegal VoIP business.

During the drive, the RAB team also seized 36 SIM boxes, nine laptops, 12 routers, eight modems, 12 pen drives and four rounds of bullet, reads a press release.

Lt Col Feroz Kabir, commander of RAB-3, informed reporters that Saiful Islam has been defrauding the government of millions of taka through illegal telecommunication operations with foreign entities. 

Over the last three years, Saiful installed VoIP equipment across various regions of the country to facilitate this fraudulent scheme, he added.

He said RAB's vigilant intelligence operations are ongoing to catch further absconding individuals linked to the illegal VoIP business. 

A case will be filed against the detainee under the Telecommunication Regulation Act.
 

