RAB detains Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel, his wife

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has detained controversial e-commerce platform Evaly's CEO Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shahima Nasrin from their Mohammadpur residence on Thursday afternoon.

A team of RAB Intelligence Wing started the raid around 4pm, its chief Lieutenant Colonel Khairul Islam confirmed The Business Standard.

RAB men in front of Rassel's residence. Photo: Courtesy

The drive began hours after a case was filed against Evaly's Chairman Shamima Nasrin and CEO Mohammad Rassel.

Mohammad Rassel has been taken to RAB Headquarters for interrogation, said RAB Director (legal and media wing) Commander Khan Khandaker Al Moin told The Business Standard.

A briefing will be held in this regard on Friday after the interrogation, he added.

When the news of Evaly CEO Rassel's arrest broke on public and social media platforms, several customers of the infamous e-commerce company gathered in front of his home in Mohammadpur.

There, some customers stated that their losses will increase if Rassel is arrested.

According to the customers present, past experience had shown that customers usually do not get their money back once the CEO of an e-commerce organisation is arrested by law enforcement and their assets are frozen.

An Evaly customer, Redwan, said that Russell should be kept under strict observation and given some time to pay back the customers.

"He can be given a strict timeframe to pay back the customers. If he is taken into custody, the customers will neither get the money owed nor the products promised," said Redwan.

On 14 September, the commerce ministry decided to request the home ministry to take legal actions against Evaly for violations of laws and deceiving customers.

In a press briefing, Hafizur Rahman, additional secretary of the commerce ministry, said Evaly violated many provisions of the Penal Code 1860, Digital Security Act and Consumer Rights Protection Act.

Earlier on 19 July, the commerce ministry had sent a letter to Evaly, asking it to explain how it will clear its current liabilities to customers and merchants.

Later in two different submissions to the ministry, Evaly informed that they owe Tk311 crore to customers and Tk206 crore to the merchants.

The commerce secretary then said they would have to go to court to pay off Evaly's debts from the money in its bank accounts or by selling its current assets.

Following a report published on 22 June by The Business Standard based on the central bank's report on Evaly, a number of banks, including Dhaka Bank, Bank Asia and Brac Bank, suspended the use of their debit, credit and prepaid cards for online transactions with 10 e-commerce companies.

Evaly got the money in advance payments by luring people with heavy discounts on products on its site and promising delivery in 7-45 days. Buyers, however, are yet to receive the items they ordered.

And the refund cheques given to customers have bounced because of an insufficient fund in Evaly's bank account.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has written to several government organisations seeking related documents on Evaly.

Besides, a Dhaka court also imposed a travel ban on Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin from travelling abroad amid an ongoing probe into charges of embezzlement against the e-commerce company.