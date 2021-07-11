Rab detains 7 members of human trafficking syndicate

A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested seven members of an international human trafficking ring, including its main coordinator "Euro Ashiq".

RAB today will brief the media regarding the arrest of "Euro Ashiq", the main coordinator of "Rubel Syndicate" - a Bangladeshi agent of an international human trafficking ring that traffics people in Europe through the Mediterranean sea.

The brief will take place at the elite force's Karwan Bazar media centre on Sunday at 1pm.