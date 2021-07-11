RAB detains 7 human trafficking gang members

A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested seven members of Rubel Syndicate, the Bangladeshi ring of an international human trafficking syndicate, including its chief coordinator Euro Ashiq.

As per information, a joint operation was carried out by the intelligence branch of RAB headquarters and RAB-8 at Madaripur, Gopalganj, and Dhaka's Keraniganj and Jatrabari from 10pm to 6am on 10 and 11 July.

The arrestees are Md Ashiq, 25, Azizul Haque, 35, Mizanur Rahman Mizam, 43, Nazmul Huda, 31, Seema Akhtar, 23, Helena Begum, 42, Poly Aktar, 43.

During interrogation, the detainees said that they recruit people by promising them jobs in other countries.

The syndicate carried out human trafficking in three stages – first, they used local agents to recruit low-income people ready to travel overseas. They sent those people to Libya, who were then trafficked to Europe.

Rubel, as the name implies, is the main perpetrator of the Rubel Syndicate. According to the detainees, Rubel is based in Dubai and runs trafficking operations in Bangladesh with the help of his family and close relatives.

His wife, Seema, detained together with Rubel's nephew, Ashiq, and two sisters, Helena and Poly, are the key members of the ring. The arrestees play a major role in passport collection and money transactions.

Ashiq, since 2019, has been overseeing the syndicate's Bangladeshi ring from Dhaka's Keraniganj area. He collects visas from Rubel. His primary task is to transport Bangladeshi recruits to Dubai.

According to the detainees, the Bangladeshi syndicate comprises roughly 20-25 members. They said Rubel had special ties to the international human trafficking ring during his time in Libya from 2012 to 2017, but is now running the gang from Dubai due to allegations brought against him at the Bangladesh embassy in Libya.

RAB also seized 17 passports, 14 chequebooks, 2 ATM cards, account documents, NIDs, 10 cellphones, and Tk56,670 in cash.