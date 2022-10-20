RAB detains 10 militants, separatists from Bandarban, Rangamati

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested 10 people including militants and separatists raiding various areas in Bandarban and Rangamati districts.

RAB Legal and Media Wing's Senior Assistant Director (ASP) Imran Khan informed the media of the arrests Thursday (20 October).

Seven of the arrestees are members of a newly formed militant outfit "Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya" and three of a separatist organisation of the hill tracts regions.

A huge amount of arms and ammunition were seized from their possession, the RAB official added.

