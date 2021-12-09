RAB cordons off house in capital suspecting subversive activities

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has cordoned off a building in the capital's Shamibag area, suspecting that a sabotage plan is being plotted there.

A team of RAB-3 cordoned off the house in Mitaly School alley this afternoon, a RAB member of the Detective Branch told The Business Standard.

According to RAB sources, the elite force conducted the operation on information that a group of people has been devising a plan to carry out subversive activities in the capital centring the ongoing student protest.