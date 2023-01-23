RAB arrests top Jama'atul Ansar leaders after shootout with militants in Cox's Bazar

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) conducted a raid in the Kutupalong Rohingya camp of Cox's Bazar's Ukhia and arrested the suspected top leaders of a militant organisation after a shootout this morning.

RAB said that Ranbir, the head of the military wing and Shura member of the new militant organization "Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya" and his associate bomb expert Bashar were arrested along with domestic and foreign arms and ammunition on Monday (23 January).

"The operation started in the area adjacent to the Kutupalong Rohingya camp of Ukhia upazila from Monday morning," said RAB-15 Cox's Bazar Battalion Assistant Director (Media and Law) Md Abu Salam Chowdhury.

Photo: TBS

"A team of RAB conducted the raid based on the news that a top leader of the new militant organisation Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya was staying in the Kutupalong Rohingya camp area of Ukhiya. Militants fired at RAB after sensing its presence. RAB members also fired back in self-defense. Meanwhile, a top leader of the organisation was arrested."

Shooting between RAB personnel and members of the militant organisation is still on, the law enforcement official added.