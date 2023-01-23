RAB arrests top Jama'atul Ansar leaders after shootout with militants in Cox's Bazar

Crime

TBS Report
23 January, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 23 January, 2023, 10:47 am

Related News

RAB arrests top Jama'atul Ansar leaders after shootout with militants in Cox's Bazar

TBS Report
23 January, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 23 January, 2023, 10:47 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) conducted a raid in the Kutupalong Rohingya camp of Cox's Bazar's Ukhia and arrested the suspected top leaders of a militant organisation after a shootout this morning. 

RAB said that Ranbir, the head of the military wing and Shura member of the new militant organization "Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya" and his associate bomb expert Bashar were arrested along with domestic and foreign arms and ammunition on Monday (23 January). 

"The operation started in the area adjacent to the Kutupalong Rohingya camp of Ukhia upazila from Monday morning," said RAB-15 Cox's Bazar Battalion Assistant Director (Media and Law) Md Abu Salam Chowdhury. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

"A team of RAB conducted the raid based on the news that a top leader of the new militant organisation Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya was staying in the Kutupalong Rohingya camp area of Ukhiya. Militants fired at RAB after sensing its presence. RAB members also fired back in self-defense. Meanwhile, a top leader of the organisation was arrested."

Shooting between RAB personnel and members of the militant organisation is still on, the law enforcement official added. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya / RAB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Head Gear: A paradise for fashion enthusiasts

39m | Brands
Photo: Collected

iPad Pro M2: Overkill, even for professionals

9m | Brands
There’s no question that the world is in the throes of many interlocking crises. The question is whether that amounts to something qualitatively new. Photo: Bloomberg

So we’re in a polycrisis. Is that even a thing?

2h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Sulekha Ink: A brand that traces its history back to a revolution

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Top 8 Richest Actors in the World

Top 8 Richest Actors in the World

15h | TBS Entertainment
One of the biggest brand in sports, Manchester United up for sale

One of the biggest brand in sports, Manchester United up for sale

14h | TBS SPORTS
Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

17h | TBS Insight
Killing Scenes in movies: Misha Sawdagor records

Killing Scenes in movies: Misha Sawdagor records

16h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port