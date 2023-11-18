RAB arrests over 500 people on charges of sabotage since 28 October

Crime

UNB
18 November, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 09:38 pm

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Saturday arrested eight people, including BNP leaders and activists, for their alleged involvement in sabotage and violence in different parts of the country.

So far, the elite force has arrested a total of 497 people involved in violence and sabotage since 28 October, said Imran Khan, assistant superintendent of police (ASP) at the media wing of the RAB headquarter.

The arrests were made in connection with vehicle vandalism, arson, and sabotage incidents in different parts of the country.

On 18 November, RAB conducted an operation in Cox's Bazar and arrested Abu Taleb Masum, former vice-president of Narayanganj District Chhatra Dal unit, and Joj Miah, president of Zia Mancha of Narayanganj District.

Nurnabi Pasha Sabuj, senior joint convener of BNP ward 61, was arrested from Dhaka's Kadamtali area, said the RAB official.

