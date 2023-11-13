RAB arrests Chhatra Dal leader for trying to 'set bus on fire' in Abdullahpur

Crime

TBS Report
13 November, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 13 November, 2023, 12:41 pm

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a leader of Chhatra Dal who was allegedly trying to set fire to a bus in the capital's Uttara area today.

RAB-1 arrested a person named Mamun Majumder, 35, from Abdullahpur, Uttara on Monday (13 November) as he was trying to set a bus on fire, said, RAB's Legal and Media Wing Senior Assistant Director  Emran Khan. 

Mamun Majumderis the joint secretary of Chhatra Dal's central committee, RAB added.

"Two persons boarded a Prajapati Paribahan bus from Abdullahpur to Mirpur. The two tried to escape after trying to set the bus on fire. Then RAB members who were nearby chased and arrested one of them," said Superintendent of Police Zahidur Rahman of RAB-1.

At least five buses were set on fire across the country on the first day of the fourth round of the 48-hour blockade enforced by the BNP-Jamaat and like-minded parties.

According to the fire services department, there were a total of nine fire incidents from 8pm on Saturday to 6am on Sunday in Dhaka city, Gazipur, Narayanganj, and Barishal.

Five more buses were set ablaze since the blockade commenced at 6am. The first incident occurred at 1:10pm in the capital's Mirpur 10 area, the second in Narayanganj at around 6:37pm, the third in the capital's Tejgaon at 8:20pm, the fourth incident was reported in Savar around 9pm and the fifth incident took place in Mohammadpur area around 10pm.

 

