RAB arrests one in connection with Homaira Himu’s death

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Friday arrested a person in connection with the death of actress Homaira Himu.

The arrestee, Mohammad Ziauddin alias Rufi, is a close friend of Himu, RAB Headquarters Assistant Director Al Amin told The Business Standard yesterday.

RAB's investigation revealed that Himu was brought to Uttara Bangladesh Medical College on Thursday afternoon by her makeup artist, Mihir, and Ziauddin.

At the time of her arrival, they informed the medical staff that she was unwell. Subsequent medical examinations led the doctors to declare her dead. Hearing the matter, Ziauddin fled the hospital with Himu's mobile phone.

According to RAB, in 2014, Ziauddin married Homaira Himu's cousin. However, their marriage was short-lived, leading to a divorce due to family issues. Ziauddin and Himu initially crossed paths through these family connections. Over time, they developed a close relationship, with Ziauddin frequently visiting Himu's apartment with the promise of marriage.

Over the past two to three years, Himu had developed an addiction to online gambling through the Bigo Live Apps, resulting in significant financial losses. This issue caused frequent arguments and conflicts between them, RAB said.

As per Ziauddin's account, on the afternoon of 2 November, he went to Himu's residence in Uttara. An argument between them escalated, primarily stemming from Himu's online gambling habit. This dispute eventually led to Himu damaging valuable items within her apartment. During the heated argument, Himu tragically took her own life by hanging herself with a plastic rope attached to a ceiling fan, using a ladder she retrieved from outside the room.

Ziauddin also revealed that Himu had mentioned her intent to commit suicide on several occasions in the past. When Himu spoke of suicide this time, Ziauddin didn't take her seriously. However, when Himu proceeded to hang herself, Ziauddin was unable to intervene.

In a critical moment, Ziauddin sought help from Mihir, the makeup artist who was in an adjacent room. Mihir obtained a cutter from the kitchen, severed the rope, lowered Himu to the ground, and then took her to the hospital.

Homayra made her film debut in 2011 with "Amar Bondhu Rashed" and ventured into television acting with the series "Chayabithi". Her journey in the world of acting began in the theatre in 2006, and she went on to appear in various TV dramas, including "Bari Bari Sari Sari", "Housefull", "Gulshan Avenue", "Sonaghat", "Chairman Bari", "Batighar", and "Shonena Sey Shonena".