A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested medical scientist and researcher Dr Ishrat Rafique Ishita along with her associate from the capital's Mirpur area on charges of fraudulence.

The scientist has allegedly forged her identity as the representative of various international and local organisations to dupe others.

A media briefing will take place sharing the details of her arrest at the RAB media centre in Karwanbazar at 4pm today.