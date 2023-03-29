RAB arrests Jasmine’s ‘aide’ Al Amin in DSA case

The Rapid Action Battalion arrested the prime accused of a Digital Security Act case which was filed by a director of Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner's office.

Md Al Amin, 32, was arrested from the capital's Shahjahanpur area on Tuesday afternoon, RAB-3 Staff Officer Farzana Haque said in a press release Wednesday.

According to RAB, Al Amin is an aide of Naogaon land Office Assistant Sultana Jasmine, who was arrested in the same case and died in RAB custody on 24 March.

The RAB official stated that Al Amin, a mobile financial service businessman, used to pose as a government high official and con people out of hefty amounts of money.

"The main accused of the case opened a fake Facebook account in the name of Enamul Haque, joint secretary and director of the Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner office. During primary interrogation, he confessed his involvement in the money swindling racket," reads a media release.

According to RAB, Al Amin lured unemployed youths by promising them government jobs and swindled millions.

When the scam came to his notice, the real Enamul Haque filed a Digital Security Act case with the Rajapara police station of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police.

Sultana was detained the following day and she died "while receiving treatment at a Rajshahi hospital", the media release said.