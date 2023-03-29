RAB arrests Jasmine’s ‘aide’ Al Amin in DSA case

Crime

TBS Report 
29 March, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 10:40 pm

Related News

RAB arrests Jasmine’s ‘aide’ Al Amin in DSA case

TBS Report 
29 March, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 10:40 pm
RAB arrests Jasmine’s ‘aide’ Al Amin in DSA case

The Rapid Action Battalion arrested the prime accused of a Digital Security Act case which was filed by a director of Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner's office.

Md Al Amin, 32, was arrested from the capital's Shahjahanpur area on Tuesday afternoon, RAB-3 Staff Officer Farzana Haque said in a press release Wednesday.

According to RAB, Al Amin is an aide of Naogaon land Office Assistant Sultana Jasmine, who was arrested in the same case and died in RAB custody on 24 March.   

The RAB official stated that Al Amin, a mobile financial service businessman, used to pose as a government high official and con people out of hefty amounts of money.    

"The main accused of the case opened a fake Facebook account in the name of Enamul Haque, joint secretary and director of the Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner office. During primary interrogation, he confessed his involvement in the money swindling racket," reads a media release.

According to RAB, Al Amin lured unemployed youths by promising them government jobs and swindled millions.

When the scam came to his notice, the real Enamul Haque filed a Digital Security Act case with the Rajapara police station of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police. 

Sultana was detained the following day and she died "while receiving treatment at a Rajshahi hospital", the media release said.

Top News

DSA case / sultana jasmine / RAB custody

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If Gandhi is such an asset for the BJP, why has he just been thrown out of India’s Parliament? Photo: Reuters

Modi's Rahul playbook is a tale of unchecked populism

12h | Panorama
From 'Act' to 'Action': Protecting migrant workers through the Overseas Employment and Migrants Act

From 'Act' to 'Action': Protecting migrant workers through the Overseas Employment and Migrants Act

12h | Panorama
Schools are also places of safety for children, keeping children away from exploitation and violence. Photo: TBS

Building better futures: What it means to make our schools safe and secure

13h | Thoughts
Eight tips to effectively study during Ramadan

Eight tips to effectively study during Ramadan

12h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Messi in 100 goal club for the national team

Messi in 100 goal club for the national team

4h | TBS SPORTS
Teams can pick starting XIs after toss

Teams can pick starting XIs after toss

1h | TBS SPORTS
Sunglasses are for TK 150-300 only

Sunglasses are for TK 150-300 only

5h | TBS Stories
Shahida Begum: Best farmer of Faridpur

Shahida Begum: Best farmer of Faridpur

7h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

3
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year