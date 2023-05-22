RAB arrests fugitive war crimes suspect in Dhaka

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a warranted war crimes suspect after eight years of being a fugitive from the city's Ashulia area on Sunday (21 May).

The arrestee is Md Azhar Ali Shikdar, 68, son of late Hazi Ahmed Ali Shikdar of Kachua upazila under Bagherhat district.

The elite force said in a media release on Monday that during the Liberation War in 1971, Azhar Ali Shikder and his associates were directly involved in crimes against humanity such as murder, genocide, rape, illegal detention, torture, kidnapping, looting and arson in Kachua and Morelganj areas of Bagerhat.

On 16 July 2016, the International Crimes Tribunal issued an arrest warrant against the war criminal.

Acting on a tipp-off, a team of RAB-2 conducted a drive in the Ashulia police station area of Dhaka yesterday and arrested him. During interrogation, the arrestee confessed to his involvement in the crimes.

