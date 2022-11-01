RAB arrests fugitive convict in Biswajit murder case after 10 years

Crime

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 10:36 am

Photo: RAB
Photo: RAB

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a fugitive, who was sentenced to life imprisonment, in the case filed over the murder of Biswajit Das 10 years ago.

Khandaker Mohammad Younus Ali, 36, was arrested around from Kellapur area in Narayanganj at 11:40pm on Monday (31 October), RAB-2 Senior Assistant Director (Media) Fazlul Haque told the media.

"During preliminary interrogation, the arrested accused confessed his involvement in the murder. Also, by verifying the important information obtained during the interrogation of the arrested accused, RAB-2 will continue the operation to bring the long-term absconded criminals involved in such sensational crimes under the law. Legal action is pending against the arrested accused," RAB added.

RAB said that Khandaker Mohammad Younus Ali was absconding since Biswajit was hacked to death on 9 December, 2012.

The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) filed a charge sheet accusing 21 people in the murder case. At the end of the judicial proceedings, on 18 December, 2013, Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-4 sentenced 8 of the 21 accused to death and life imprisonment to 13.

Arrested Khandaker Yunus Ali alias Yunus was sentenced to life imprisonment by a lower court but was absconding. Later, in 2017, the High Court upheld the life sentence of the accused Khandkar Yunus Ali, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in the case.

Khandaker Mohammad Younus Ali was absconding even when the judgment was announced in the High Court.

 

 

 

Biswajit murder

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

