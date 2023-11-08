RAB arrests four over stolen RMG export consignment

Crime

Among the stolen items, 4,300 pieces were successfully recovered during the operation, along with the two covered vans used in the heist.

Jeans pants recovered by RAB. Photo: Courtesy
Jeans pants recovered by RAB. Photo: Courtesy

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-7) arrested four individuals, including a covered van driver, in connection with the theft of 8,999 pieces of jeans pants en route from Gazipur to Chattogram for export.

Among the stolen items, 4,300 pieces were successfully recovered during the operation, along with the two covered vans used in the heist, Nurul Abser, senior assistant director (Media) of Chattogram RAB-7, said in a press release on Wednesday (8 November) afternoon.

The individuals in custody have been identified as Mizanur Rahman (20), the covered van driver, and his accomplice Zahirul Islam (38), as well as Md Rubel (30) and Mehdi Hasan Nayan (20).

They were arrested from East Nasirabad area near Ruby Gate, under Bayezid Bostami police station in Chattogram on Monday (6 November).

Nurul Abser told The Business Standard that as the operation was on to recover the rest of the stolen jeans it was late to inform the matter to the media.

The press release stated that Mizanur Rahman, the covered van driver, set out for KDS depot at Chattogram's Sitakunda upazila with 8,999 pieces of export-ready pants from Anant Casual Wear Limited in Gazipur on 2 November. The following day, on 3 November, the vehicle arrived at the KDS depot. Mizanur Rahman then submitted the necessary documentation to the depot, but he managed to abscond with the van without further inspection.

In response to the victim's complaint, a team of RAB-7 initiated an operation. After conducting a covert investigation, RAB intercepted the consignment of clothes in the East Nasirabad area of Bayezid Bostami police station on November 6. During the raid, 4,300 pieces of pants were recovered during the process of transfer from one covered van to another.

Nurul Abser, stated that based on the victim's complaint, the four suspects were apprehended. "Initial interrogations yielded confessions regarding the theft. Additionally, 4,300 pieces of exportable pants, valued at Tk 35 lakh, were recovered along with the seizure of two covered vans. The four individuals in custody have been handed over to the Sitakunda police station for further legal proceedings", he added.

Bangladesh

RAB / Bangladesh / Garments

