RAB arrests five over kidney-trading on social media

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in separate drives, have arrested five members of a gang including the gang-leader from different parts of the city over buying and selling kidneys using social media.

The arrested are ring leader Md Shahidul Islam Mithu, 49, Md Mizanur Rahman, 44, Md Al Mamun alias Mehedi, 27, Saimon, 28 and Rasel Hossain, 24.

Rab-1 Commanding Officer Lt Col Abdullah Al Momen disclosed the information in a press conference at RAB Media Center in city's Kawran Bazar area on this afternoon.

They were detained from Bhatara, Banasree and Mirpur areas yesterday, RAB official said.

He also said during the drives, RAB seized affidavit copies of contracts with various victims, a total of 14 passports including the victims' passports,various documents of kidney cross-matching, domestic and foreign currencies, national identity cards and photocopies of various persons, cheque books and ATM cards of various banks, various fake seals, blank stamps, CPUs, mobiles and SIM cards of various government and private offices.

Momen said that the arrested initially admitted their crimes mentioning that they had obtained a large amount of money illegally through this kidney racket gang.

A total of three cases under various acts including the crime of buying and selling human body parts will be filed today against the arrested with DMP Bhatara police station.

The RAB official said that the accused in the case have been handed over to Bhatara police station after the initial interrogation.