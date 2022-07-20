RAB arrests five over kidney-trading on social media

Crime

BSS
20 July, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 07:00 pm

Related News

RAB arrests five over kidney-trading on social media

BSS
20 July, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 07:00 pm
RAB arrests five over kidney-trading on social media

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in separate drives, have arrested five members of a gang including the gang-leader from different parts of the city over buying and selling kidneys using social media.

The arrested are ring leader Md Shahidul Islam Mithu, 49, Md Mizanur Rahman, 44, Md Al Mamun alias Mehedi, 27, Saimon, 28 and Rasel Hossain, 24.

Rab-1 Commanding Officer Lt Col Abdullah Al Momen disclosed the information in a press conference at RAB Media Center in city's Kawran Bazar area on this afternoon.

They were detained from Bhatara, Banasree and Mirpur areas yesterday, RAB official said.

He also said during the drives, RAB seized affidavit copies of contracts with various victims, a total of 14 passports including the victims' passports,various documents of kidney cross-matching, domestic and foreign currencies, national identity cards and photocopies of various persons, cheque books and ATM cards of various banks, various fake seals, blank stamps, CPUs, mobiles and SIM cards of various government and private offices.

Momen said that the arrested initially admitted their crimes mentioning that they had obtained a large amount of money illegally through this kidney racket gang.

A total of three cases under various acts including the crime of buying and selling human body parts will be filed today against the arrested with DMP Bhatara police station. 

The RAB official said that the accused in the case have been handed over to Bhatara police station after the initial interrogation.

Bangladesh / Top News

RAB / kidney-trading / kidney

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

1d | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

2d | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

2d | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

36m | Videos
Can Sri Lankan politics save its economy?

Can Sri Lankan politics save its economy?

1h | Videos
Hashim Mahmud: The neglected genius behind ‘Sada Sada Kala Kala’

Hashim Mahmud: The neglected genius behind ‘Sada Sada Kala Kala’

2h | Videos
Effect of inflation on youth

Effect of inflation on youth

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership