RAB arrests BNP leader over constable Parvez's killing

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested another person in connection with the killing of constable Amirul Islam Parvez during the clashes that erupted during the 28 October clashes in Dhaka.

"A team of RAB-10 arrested a person named Mohon, Dhaka Metropolitan (South) BNP Joint Convener, in connection with the killing of constable Amirul Islam Parvez, from the capital's Paltan area," RAB Media Wing Assistant Director Al Amin said.

Earlier, police arrested the prime suspect in the case - Amanullah Aman, joint secretary of Bangladesh Chatra Dal and former Dhaka University Chatra Dal secretary.

Parvez, hailing from Daulatpur upazila of Manikganj, succumbed to his injuries after a clash with BNP men in Fakirapool intersection in the capital on Saturday (28 October).

Police filed a case in this regard at Paltan police station on 29 October.