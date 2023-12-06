RAB arrests BNP leader over constable Parvez's killing

Crime

TBS Report
06 December, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 05:20 pm

Related News

RAB arrests BNP leader over constable Parvez's killing

TBS Report
06 December, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 05:20 pm
Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested another person in connection with the killing of constable Amirul Islam Parvez during the clashes that erupted during the 28 October clashes in Dhaka.

"A team of RAB-10 arrested a person named Mohon, Dhaka Metropolitan (South) BNP Joint Convener, in connection with the killing of constable Amirul Islam Parvez, from the capital's Paltan area," RAB Media Wing Assistant Director Al Amin said.

Death of constable in Fakirapool: 'I just want to go to my father', 7yr old Tanha keeps saying 

Earlier, police arrested the prime suspect in the case - Amanullah Aman, joint secretary of Bangladesh Chatra Dal and former Dhaka University Chatra Dal secretary.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Parvez, hailing from Daulatpur upazila of Manikganj, succumbed to his injuries after a clash with BNP men in Fakirapool intersection in the capital on Saturday (28 October).

Police filed a case in this regard at Paltan police station on 29 October.

Bnagladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

A big love for the small wheels

2h | Features
Dhaka’s FDC, Japan Garden City and Shia Masjid were all part of Gudaraghat once. PHOTOS: Syed Zakir Hossain

What the remaining Gudaraghats remind us of Dhaka's long-lost water bodies

9h | Panorama
A trove of research underscores the perilous consequences of relying on plastic utensils, a narrative mirrored by the western world&#039;s pivot towards sustainable alternatives - ceramic, brass, or clay dinnerware. PHOTO: TBS

While we lose our sustainable traditions, the West pivots in the opposite direction

8h | Panorama
Ghulam Ali

Ghulam Ali: Voice that makes ghazals bloom

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What is 'obstructing the field' out?

What is 'obstructing the field' out?

1h | TBS SPORTS
Most Ukrainians are losing interest in going to war

Most Ukrainians are losing interest in going to war

3h | TBS World
Putin to visit UAE and Saudi Arabia

Putin to visit UAE and Saudi Arabia

5h | TBS World
Will the United States - Israel attack Yemen?

Will the United States - Israel attack Yemen?

19h | TBS World