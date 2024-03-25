RAB arrests 8 criminal-gang members in Savar 

Crime

BSS
25 March, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 04:55 pm

Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested eight members, including group leader Hridoy, during a drive in the city's Savar area last night.

The arrested are-- Md Hridoy Hossain, 24, main accused of Akash murder case, and his cohorts Md Ariyan Ahmed Joy, 23, Nasir Uddin Nasu, 52, Md Abirul Haque Abir, 24, Zobair Hasan Khandkar, 19, Md Zakir Hossain Roni, 30, Md Zahidul Islam Jahed, 36 and Amir Hamza, 21.

During the operation, local weapons, heroin and statues made of material similar to touchstone (Koshti Pathor) were recovered from their possession.

"Acting on a tip-off, a team of the RAB-4 conducted a raid in Arapara area 

under Savar and arrested [the members of the criminal-gang  'Hridoy group'] on Sunday night," Legal and Media Wing Director of RAB Commander Khandaker Al Moin said at a press conference at the RAB headquarters this morning.

According to RAB, on July 9 last year, 'Hridoy Group' members hacked an opposition gang member named Akash Mahmud to death with a sharp weapon, over a dispute related to drug trading in the area.

Also, the members of this group are accused of killing a man named Sohail in Savar Municipal area on March 12, 2024 and another person named Amzad in Sobhan Bagh area on March 21, 2024.

During the primary interrogation, they admitted that they carried out various criminal activities, including robbery, theft, drug trade, land grabbing, extortion and kidnapping to dominate the area, said the RAB official. 

"Necessary legal action has been taken against them," the RAB official added.

RAB / arrest / Savar

