RAB arrests 615 mostly opposition activists since 28 October

UNB
21 November, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2023, 09:27 pm

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a total of 53 BNP leaders and activists from different parts of the country for their alleged involvement in car vandalism, arson and sabotage on Tuesday.

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's advisor and the party's Vice Chairman Md Habibur Rahman Habib was arrested on charge of contempt of court.

So far, the elite force arrested a total of 615 people involved in violence and sabotage in different parts of the country since 28 October, according to a press release sent from RAB headquarters.

A total of 145 patrols in the capital and more than 425 across the country were deployed to prevent violence and sabotage and to maintain law and order situation in the country in the said period.

Moreover, robust patrol teams of the RAB are also being deployed at important places.

 

