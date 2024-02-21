RAB arrests 50 alleged members of teen gangs in Dhaka

Crime

TBS Report
21 February, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2024, 09:05 pm

RAB arrests 50 alleged members of teen gangs in Dhaka

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Tuesday arrested 50 individuals allegedly involved in various teen gangs after conducting several raids in Jatrabari and Keraniganj areas of the capital.

RAB-10 Assistant Superintendent of Police MJ Sohail said over the last one year, RAB has arrested 349 juvenile gang members and brought them under the book. 

"The 50 arrestees had been conducting various criminal activities including theft, robbery, extortion, kidnapping, rape, and attempted murder in various areas of the capital including Jatrabari, Keraniganj and Dhaka-Mawa highway," said the RAB official.

During the arrest, 17 knives, 11 sticks, five spears, one switch gear knife, one chapati, one Chinese axe and one electric shock machine were recovered, he added.

He also said 15 of the arrestees are known to have multiple cases of theft, robbery, extortion, drugs, weapons, rape and attempted murder in various police stations in the city.

