RAB arrests 5 militants in Bandarban

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested five militants after a reported gunfight with members of Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya in Bandarban.

Nine RAB personnel were also injured during the gunfight, RAB Director General M Khurshid Hossain said in a press conference on Tuesday (7 February).

"RAB officials were tipped off that militants were gathering in the Thanchi area. A group of the new militant outfit had a shootout with six petrol teams of RAB in the Remakri Bridge area on Tuesday morning," he said.

He said that the gunfight was going on and more extremists and terrorists might get arrested.

Names and details of the arrested, however, were not disclosed.

We want to arrest the militants unharmed, the RAB chief added.

Khurshid Hossain further said that RAB has been 80% successful in the operation to eliminate militants and criminals in the hills and soon, they will be completely successful.

"As per the prime minister's direction, RAB has continued operations with a zero tolerance policy against militants, terrorism and drugs. The operation will continue until militancy is eliminated," said the RAB DG.

He also informed that 38 members of the new militant outfit 'Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya' and 14 members of the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) have been arrested and brought under the law in joint operations since October last year.