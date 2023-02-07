RAB arrests 5 militants in Bandarban

Crime

TBS Report
07 February, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2023, 07:53 pm

Related News

RAB arrests 5 militants in Bandarban

TBS Report
07 February, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2023, 07:53 pm
RAB arrests 5 militants in Bandarban

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested five militants after a reported gunfight with members of Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya in Bandarban.

Nine RAB personnel were also injured during the gunfight, RAB Director General M Khurshid Hossain said in a press conference on Tuesday (7 February).

"RAB officials were tipped off that militants were gathering in the Thanchi area. A group of the new militant outfit had a shootout with six petrol teams of RAB in the Remakri Bridge area on Tuesday morning," he said.

He said that the gunfight was going on and more extremists and terrorists might get arrested.

Names and details of the arrested, however, were not disclosed.

We want to arrest the militants unharmed, the RAB chief added.

Khurshid Hossain further said that RAB has been 80% successful in the operation to eliminate militants and criminals in the hills and soon, they will be completely successful.

"As per the prime minister's direction, RAB has continued operations with a zero tolerance policy against militants, terrorism and drugs. The operation will continue until militancy is eliminated," said the RAB DG.

He also informed that 38 members of the new militant outfit 'Jamaatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya' and 14 members of the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) have been arrested and brought under the law in joint operations since October last year.

Top News

RAB / Militants / Bandarban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nimah designed by Compass Architects- Wooden tiles. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Trendy flooring designs to upgrade any space

10h | Habitat
Benefits of having high ceilings in your new home

Benefits of having high ceilings in your new home

9h | Habitat
Each Reverse Osmosi plant can produce approximately 8,000 litres of drinking water a day for around 250 families. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

A drop in the ocean of persistent water crisis

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Get your partner a lovely present this Valentine's Day

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

2h | TBS Insight
Challenging time waiting for RMG

Challenging time waiting for RMG

9h | TBS Round Table
"Full Moon Meditation" organized by Department of Theater and Performance Studies, University of Dhaka

"Full Moon Meditation" organized by Department of Theater and Performance Studies, University of Dhaka

9h | TBS Graduates
10 cricketers who have played over 400 T20 matches

10 cricketers who have played over 400 T20 matches

9h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

6
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case