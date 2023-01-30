RAB arrests 5 ARSA members, including commander from Cox's Bazar

TBS Report
30 January, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 01:02 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested 5 members of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), including a commander of the organisation from various Rohingya camps in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar on Sunday (29 January). 

"Members of RAB-15, district police, 8th and 14th battalions of APBn jointly conducted operations in different camps of Ukhia on Sunday night," RAB-15 Senior Assistant Director (Law and Media) Md Abu Salam Chowdhury told The Business Standard. 

 

"All those arrested in the raid are accused of being a terrorist and members of Myanmar's separatist organisation ARSA. Among these Dr Rafiq is the group commander of the organisation and provides treatment and medicine to the injured members," the RAB official added. 

RAB said all the arrested are accused in various cases including murder.

The arrested have been handed over to Ukhiya Police Station.

"They were sent to the court in the related case, the court sent them to jail," Ukhiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Mohammad Ali said. 

