RAB arrests 4 Rohingyas from Cox's Bazar-Bandarban

Crime

TBS Report
07 January, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 07 January, 2022, 10:22 am

Two foreign pistols and six home-made weapons, along with ammunition were recovered during the operation. Picture: TBS
Two foreign pistols and six home-made weapons, along with ammunition were recovered during the operation. Picture: TBS

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested 4 Rohingyas with weapons after a raid in Cox's Bazar-Bandarban area on Friday (7 January ).

Two foreign pistols and six locally made weapons, along with ammunition were recovered during the operation, said Cox's Bazar RAB-15 Commander Lt Colonel Khairul Islam Sarkar.

The arrested are Mohammad Noor, 32, son of late Ashuk Zaman of Kutupalong Camp-1, Ukhiya, Nazimullah, 34, son of Imam Hossain, Khairul Amin, 19, son of Abdus Sabur and Aman Ullah, 23, son of Chaidul Islam of Thaingkhali Camp-13.

Lt Colonel Khairul Islam Sarkar said that the RAB carried out the operation based on a tip-off. 4 people were arrested in the operation.

He added that the arrestees would be handed over to the police after filing a case against them.

