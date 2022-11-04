RAB arrests 4, including 2 coordinators of a new militant outfit

Crime

TBS Report
04 November, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2022, 10:21 pm

Related News

RAB arrests 4, including 2 coordinators of a new militant outfit

TBS Report
04 November, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2022, 10:21 pm
RAB arrests 4, including 2 coordinators of a new militant outfit

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested four people, including two coordinators of a new militant organisation named Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya in Laksam of ​​Cumilla on Thursday.

The arrestees were involved in organising activities of Jamaatul Ansar Phil Hindal Sharqiya including inviting people, armed training, and supervision of new members, said RAB Media Wing Chief Khandaker Al Moin at a press conference held at RAB Media Center in Karwan Bazar on Friday (4 November).

A team of RAB-11 and the intelligence wing of RAB headquarters conducted an operation and arrested them from Cumilla's Laksam area on Thursday. The arrestees were identified as Md Abdul Quader, Md Ismail Hossain, Muntashir Ahmed, and Helal Ahmed Zakaria.

Two extremist booklets, a training syllabus, nine leaflets, a diary, and four bags were recovered from them during the arrest.

"They were introduced to extremism by close relatives, friends, local acquaintances two to four years ago and receive theoretical and practical armed training and other trainings through senior members of the organisation," RAB said. 

"Missing youths separated from their families are kept in safe houses under the supervision of senior members of the militant organisation in various areas including char areas of Patuakhali and Bhola for physical and militancy training to prepare for armed attacks," RAB Media Wing Chief Khandaker Al Moin added.

As a strategy to stay hidden, they were given technical training in various professions including those of masons, painters, and electricians, RAB said. 

The elite force said that the youth who had passed the initial training in different parts of the country were then given their training under the umbrella of various separatist and terrorist groups in the remote hilly areas of Bandarban and Rangamati.

"In the next phase of training in the remote areas of Bandarban, they were given various trainings including handling of firearms, making various types of bombs including IEDs, participating in stealth attacks, and various survival techniques in a hostile environment," RAB further said.

Bangladesh / Top News

RAB / Rab drive / militancy / Anti-militancy drive

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

By 2050, over 13 million internal climate migrants and around 27% of all South Asian climate migrants are projected to be from Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

Private sector solutions are critical for Bangladesh’s Climate Action

10h | Panorama
Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

8h | Panorama
A flock of black-tailed godwit in Nijhum Dweep. Photo: Delip K Das

Ruse, rumour, and reality around a GPS-tagged migratory bird named Feeroz

13h | Earth
Currently, Inkam has onboarded six partners including Shikho, Bohubrihi, AmarLab, Bambinos Bangladesh, Shombhob App. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Inkam: A manual solution to spreading digital products

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kazi Ghiyasuddin's 'The Work of Creation 2' at Bengal gallery

Kazi Ghiyasuddin's 'The Work of Creation 2' at Bengal gallery

1h | Videos
Future of energy sustainability for climate mitigation in Bangladesh

Future of energy sustainability for climate mitigation in Bangladesh

8h | Videos
Less life risk in doing valve replacement surgery without opening up chest

Less life risk in doing valve replacement surgery without opening up chest

10h | Videos
New Zealand and Australia are competing in quarter finals

New Zealand and Australia are competing in quarter finals

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
Photo: ICC
Sports

Nurul accuses Kohli of 'fake fielding', says India could have been penalised 5 runs

4
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

5
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

6
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested