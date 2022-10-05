RAB arrests 24 while preparing for robbery during Tuesday’s power outage

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested 24 members of a group who was preparing for robbery during Tuesday's national power grid failure that triggered a 7-8 hour long blackout across most of the country.

The elite force arrested them on Tuesday from Motijheel, Paltan, Jatrabari, Shahjahanpur area of the capital. RAB also recovered various domestic weapons including scissors, knives and poisonous ointment during the drive.

RAB-3 captain Lt Colonel Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed confirmed the matter on Wednesday in a press conference held at RAB Media Centre.

He said, "The accused were regularly robbing in these areas of the city. The gang planned a large-scale robbery during yesterday's blackout."