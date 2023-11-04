RAB arrests 23 people across country over vandalism, arsons and sabotage

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested a total of 23 people in nationwide raids conducted in cases of vandalism, arson, and sabotage.

The accused were held from various locations across the country, including Mohammadpur, Kalyanpur, Kalshi, Mirpur, Manikganj, Bogura, Mymensingh, Sirajganj, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Sylhet, Brahmanbaria, Khulna, Gazipur, and Feni in the capital and other areas, according to a RAB release issued on Saturday.