RAB arrests 2 with record 5kg crystal meth in Dhaka

Crime

TBS Report
16 October, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 16 October, 2021, 10:58 am

Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested two drug peddlers with Ice, also known as Crystal Meth, during a raid at Jatrabari in the capital.

The arrestees are Khokon, one of the top leaders of Teknaf Ice Syndicate, and one of his associates.

On information, RAB members conducted a drive in the area and arrested the duo with the biggest consignment of 5-kg Ice to date.

They also seized foreign weapons and ammunition at the time.

A press briefing will be held today at RAB headquarters to disclose further details on their arrest.

ICE / Crystal meth / Drug Peddler / drug dealer

