RAB arrests 2 Arsa commanders, uncovers torture cell in Cox's Bazar

The Rapid Action Battalion has uncovered a torture cell run by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa) during a raid around Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar.

During the raid in the Madhurchhara hills of Ukhiya's Kutupalong area during the wee hours of Friday RAB arrested the top 2 commanders of the organisation, RAB Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin said during a press conference organised at RAB-15 office in Cox's Bazar on Friday afternoon.

RAB also recovered domestic and foreign firearms, bullets and other equipment during the raid.

The arrested are Md Osman Prakash Salman Murabbim, 50, and Md Yunus, 24.

RAB said that Salman is Arsa's top commander, and head of Arsa's ulama body and torture cell group. He was directly involved in various sensational murders in the area adjacent to the Rohingya camp, including the murder of an officer of the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence. Yunus ran the torture cell and was assigned to Salman's security.

During the press conference, Commander Khandaker Al Moin said, "RAB has arrested a total of 73 active members of Arsa, including its top commanders, based on the information provided by the arrested, other members are being kept under intelligence surveillance."

"Last night's raid was carried out based on intelligence. After the arrest of Salman Murabi from Rohingya camp no 4, based on the information given by him, the torture cell was found deep in Madhurchhara hill," he added.

The RAB official said Arsa has multiple torture cells around the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar.

"These torture cells have been set up to torture the Rohingyas who are interested in repatriation," he added.