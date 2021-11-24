RAB arrests 10 Khulna teenage gang members

RAB-6 has arrested 10 members of a teenage gang in Khulna metropolis.

The RAB alleges that the group, known as "King of Rupsha", was involved in robberies, drug use and other crimes in the city.

RAB-6 Commander Lt Col Muhammad Mostaq Ahmed said this at a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

Everyone arrested is between the ages of 15 and 17.

In a press briefing, the RAB-6 commander said members of the juvenile gang were arrested in a raid in the Rupsha Bridge area of the city led by SP Mahfuzul Islam and Lt Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad late on Tuesday night.

Drugs, sharp knives and other items used in criminal activities were seized from them.