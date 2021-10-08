Qcoom official RJ Nirob placed on remand in fraud case

Crime

TBS Report
08 October, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2021, 09:15 pm

TBS Report
08 October, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2021, 09:15 pm
A Dhaka court placed Humayun Kabir Nirob alias RJ Nirob, head of sales at e-commerce platform Qcoom Limited, on a one-day remand hours after his arrest in a case filed over embezzling Tk56.57 lakh.

A judge at the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court passed the order when police sought a five-day remand after producing the popular redio jockey before it today, Hafiz Al Faruq, additional deputy commissioner (Tejgaon Industrial Zone) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told The Business Standard.

Earlier on Thursday, a customer named Abdullah Khan Shaishab filed the fraud case against six named and 5 more unnamed officials of Qcoom with Tejgaon Industrial Police Station.

The accused include Qcoom's Managing Director Md Ripon Mia, his wife Syeda Tasmina Tarin, Chairman Aiyub Ali, Head of Sales (Communication and Public Relation Officer) RJ Nirob, and two other officials Tanveer Chowdhury Bheer, and Sazedur Rahman Sajeeb. 

According to the case statement, Abdullah Khan along with two acquaintances placed orders for motorcycles worth Tk56.57 lakh. 

Although the e-commerce platform was committed to delivering the products within 30 days of the orders, the products are yet to be delivered.  

Currently, the accused have kept all their official activities closed, read the case statement.

Bangladesh / Top News

RJ Nirob / Qcoom Limited

Comments

Comments

