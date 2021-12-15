Qcoom: Case filed in Ctg court against RJ Nirob, 4 others for cheque fraud

A case has been filed at a Chattogram court against chairman of e-commerce platform Qcoom, Aiyub Ali, Head of Sales (Communication and Public Relation Officer) Humayun Kabir Nirob, and two other officials from Qcoom on grounds of cheque fraud.

A businessman named Md Faruque filed the fraud case against four officials from the disputed e-commerce platform at Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Saddam Hossain's court.

The accused include Qcoom's Managing Director Md Ripon Mia, Chairman Aiyub Ali, Head of Sales (Communication and Public Relation Officer) RJ Nirob, and Tanveer Chowdhury.

Advocate Mohammad Saleh Uddin, the complainant's lawyer, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

He said his client, Md Faruque, has ordered products worth Tk3.42 lakh upon watching Qcoom's lucrative advertisement.

But the products were not delivered even after a long time.

When he (Md Faruque) contacted their office, they provided him a cheque. But the cheque has bounced several times since the bank account did not have sufficient funds, he added.

The businessman also sent legal notice to the platform, but no response was received from them.

"Today, we have filed a case against Chairman of Qcoom, Md Aiyub Ali, and four others on account of cheque fraud. The court has taken the case into cognizance and has issued summons against the accused," the lawyer added.