Producer Raj put on 6-day fresh remand 

A Dhaka court has placed producer Nazrul Islam Raj on a 6-day fresh remand in two cases filed under Pornography Act and Narcotics Control Act.

Metropolitan Magistrate Debabrata Biswas passed the order today.

Criminal Investigation Department produced him before the court today after expiry of his 4-day remand.

Earlier on Wednesday, RAB Intelligence Wing detained Pori Moni from her Banani residence and seized a large number of drugs following a raid.

Later in the evening, Raj Multimedia Proprietor Nazrul Islam Raj was also detained from his house on information from Pori Moni.

A Dhaka court on Thursday placed Pori Moni, Raj and Dipu on a four-day remand case filed under Narcotics Control Act by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

