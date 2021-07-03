Probe body formed over torturing prisoner in Cumilla jail

TBS Report
03 July, 2021, 09:25 pm
03 July, 2021, 09:25 pm

Probe body formed over torturing prisoner in Cumilla jail

Five officials of Cumilla jail have been suspended for torturing the prisoner in the jail

Representational Image. Picture: Collected
Representational Image. Picture: Collected

A three-member investigation committee has been formed to probe the torture incident of an Indian prisoner in Cumill jail after CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.

Senior Jail Super of Chattogram Central Jail Md Shafiqul Islam Khan has been made the convener of the investigation committee while the two other members are Brahmanbaria Jail Super Iqbal Hossain and Feni District Jail Jailer Shahadat Hossain, according to the jail authorities.   

In the meantime, five officials of Cumilla jail, including Chief Prison Guard Shahnawaz Ahmed and Prison Guard Didarul Islam, have been suspended for torturing the prisoner in the jail. Departmental actions would be taken against them.

The three other employees — Shariful Islam, Ananta Chandra Das, and Charan Chandra Paul — have been suspended for sending the CCTV footage outside the jail.

The detainee, Shahjahan Bilash is a resident of Durgapur village of India's Tripura district. He was sentenced to 55 years imprisonment in five cases, including drug and robbery. He has been serving jail in different jails in Bangladesh since 1991. He was in Cumilla jail for the last eight years. 

