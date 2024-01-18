Probe body formed over alleged rape on running train

A four-member probe body has been formed to investigate a reported rape of schoolgirl on a running Lalmonirhat-bound inter-city train 'Lalmoni Express' on Wednesday (17 January).

The committee was headed by Lalmonirhat Divisional Transportation Officer (DTO) Abdullah Al Mamun, said divisional Machine Engineer (Carriage and Wagon) Tasruzzaman Babu.

The other three members are Tasruzzaman Babu, Railway Hospital Doctor Mahfuzur Rahman Bhuiya and Railway Security Force Commandant (RMD) Shafiqur Rahman.

The committee was asked to submit its report within three working days.

The railway department also suspended accused Akkas Ali,32, immediately after the incident.

Meanwhile, in the afternoon, the victim— a schoolgirl—was sent to the court for recording the statement under section 22, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmonirhat Railway GRP Police Station Ferdous Ali said.

The girl will be handed over to her family through the court.

Divisional Machine Engineer (Carriage and Wagon) Babu said: "We are shocked by such a shameful incident. We are investigating it and the rapist won't be spared. Strict measures will be taken from the railway department," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, a sixth-grader was allegedly raped in an empty cabin of the Lalmoni Express train by railway attendant Akkas Ali.

Lalmonirhat Railway GRP Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ferdous Ali said the Lalmoni Express train left Kamalapur Rail Station in Dhaka for Lalmonirhat after 12:00 am on Wednesday.

After midnight, the sixth grader girl, who was waiting at Joydebpur Railway Station to go to Mymensingh, mistakenly boarded the 'Lalmoni Express'. At the time of ticket checking, the attendant asked the girl to be seated on a seat as she could not show any ticket. At about 8:30 am, the attendant took the girl to an empty cabin of the train and raped her there.

Later, hearing the girl's screaming, policemen on board the train rushed to the cabin and rescued her.

Later, police detained the accused attendant Akkas Ali.