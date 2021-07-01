Probe body formed over Destiny MD attending Zoom meeting from jail

An investigation committee has been formed to look into the allegation of Destiny's managing director Rafiqul Amin taking part in a Zoom meeting from jail.

The prison authority has directed the three-member committee led by Deputy Inspector General of Prisons (Dhaka) Towhidul Islam to submit a report within seven working days.

Inspector General of Prisons Brigadier General Md Mominur Rahman Mamun confirmed the news to the media today.

Meanwhile, six prison officers including the chief and assistant ones were suspended in connection with the incident, said Mominur Rahman.

On July 31, 2012, the ACC filed two money laundering cases with Kalabagan Police Station against Rafiqul Amin. It brought allegation that Rafiqul did not produce the statement of his wealth of Tk18.29 crore.

Later on 28 January last year, a Dhaka court jailed Rafiqul Amin for three years in the case.