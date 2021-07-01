Probe body formed over Destiny MD attending Zoom meeting from jail

Crime

TBS Report
01 July, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 10:27 pm

Related News

Probe body formed over Destiny MD attending Zoom meeting from jail

Six prison officers including the chief and assistant ones were suspended in connection with the incident

TBS Report
01 July, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 10:27 pm
Probe body formed over Destiny MD attending Zoom meeting from jail

An investigation committee has been formed to look into the allegation of Destiny's managing director Rafiqul Amin taking part in a Zoom meeting from jail.

The prison authority has directed the three-member committee led by Deputy Inspector General of Prisons (Dhaka) Towhidul Islam to submit a report within seven working days.

Inspector General of Prisons Brigadier General Md Mominur Rahman Mamun confirmed the news to the media today. 

Meanwhile, six prison officers including the chief and assistant ones were suspended in connection with the incident, said Mominur Rahman.

On July 31, 2012, the ACC filed two money laundering cases with Kalabagan Police Station against Rafiqul Amin. It brought allegation that Rafiqul did not produce the statement of his wealth of Tk18.29 crore.

Later on 28 January last year, a Dhaka court jailed Rafiqul Amin for three years in the case.

Bangladesh / Top News

Destiny MD / Destiny MD Rafiqul Amin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ready set go with Nima: Episode 1

Ready set go with Nima: Episode 1

1h | Videos
Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Day-1 of the strict lockdown

Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Day-1 of the strict lockdown

7h | Videos
TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

1d | Videos
Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

E-commerce: No advance payment for online merchants before product delivery

3
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook

4
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

5
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  

6
Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business
Trade

Akij group invests Tk1200cr in bakery business