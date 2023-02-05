Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

Crime

TBS Report
05 February, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 01:49 pm

Related News

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

TBS Report
05 February, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 01:49 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Police have arrested Mohammad Rashedul Alam Mamun, managing director (MD) of Ctg-based Prime Distribution Group, in a fraud case filed by Bangladesh Finance.

Chattogram Bandar police station made the arrest from the port city's GEC area on Saturday evening, Bandar police station OC Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman told The Business Standard.

"A Dhaka court had issued an arrest warrant against Rashedul Alam Mamun and his brother Moinul Alam Simon in the case filed by Bangladesh Finance. 

"Mamun was arrested on Saturday (4 February). He will be taken to the court today (5 February)," he added.

According to police sources, there are over a hundred cases pending against Mamun in different parts of the country on charges of loan default and fraud. 

Apart from Bangladesh Finance, Mamun also took multiple loans from other financial institutions including Prime AMR Exchange and Prime Communication.

In addition, the Prime Distribution MD has also been accused of smuggling money abroad and financing militant organisations through hundi.

These allegations are currently being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Top News

Prime Distribution / Fraud / Bangladesh Finance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aarong never ceases to surprise with their vibrant ensemble perfect for Fagun looks. Photo: Courtesy

Say it with Colours

3h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

5h | Panorama
Google must adjust to a world where content is increasingly generated by AI. Photo: Bloomberg

Google will join the AI wars, pitting LaMDA against ChatGPT

2h | Panorama
The megaproject Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant has a debt of Tk90,474 crore. Photo: Courtesy

Projects funded with debt need to be selected prudently, and implemented timely

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Industries panicked about continuing stresses on profitability

Industries panicked about continuing stresses on profitability

1h | TBS Round Table
One meal at Tk 20

One meal at Tk 20

43m | TBS Stories
International award at the age of 23

International award at the age of 23

1h | TBS Entertainment
The struggling life of potters in Bikrampur

The struggling life of potters in Bikrampur

1h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

3
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

4
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

5
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

6
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain