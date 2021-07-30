Action underway to file several cases against Helena Jahangir

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) is preparing to file more than a dozen cases against Helena Jahangir who recently lost her membership in the Awami League's sub-committee on women's affairs for "breaching party policies".

"Helena Jahangir used to extort money with the help of an organised gang," said RAB during a briefing today.

RAB said Helena Jahangir was engaged in various social organisations to implement her agenda and is a member of around 12 clubs.

She also raise funds for her Joyjatra Foundation and used most of the funds raised to promote herself, her name, and reputation.

Helena Jahangir built up good relations with people in power, and abused her relationship with them to implement her agenda, said RAB.

RAB conducted a drive at her residence on Thursday, midnight, seizing a large amount of narcotics and gambling materials.

She was shown arrested on charges of spreading falsehood, propaganda, and misinformation using digital platforms.

RAB also raided and sealed off Joyjatra TV, of which, Helena Jahangir is the chairman.