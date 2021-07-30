Action underway to file several cases against Helena Jahangir

Crime

TBS Report
30 July, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2021, 06:35 pm

Related News

Action underway to file several cases against Helena Jahangir

Helena Jahangir used to extort money with the help of an organised gang,” said RAB during a briefing

TBS Report
30 July, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2021, 06:35 pm
Action underway to file several cases against Helena Jahangir

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) is preparing to file more than a dozen cases against Helena Jahangir who recently lost her membership in the Awami League's sub-committee on women's affairs for "breaching party policies".

"Helena Jahangir used to extort money with the help of an organised gang," said RAB during a briefing today. 

RAB said Helena Jahangir was engaged in various social organisations to implement her agenda and is a member of around 12 clubs. 

She also raise funds for her Joyjatra Foundation and used most of the funds raised to promote herself, her name, and reputation. 

Helena Jahangir built up good relations with people in power, and abused her relationship with them to implement her agenda, said RAB.

RAB conducted a drive at her residence on Thursday, midnight, seizing a large amount of narcotics and gambling materials.

She was shown arrested on charges of spreading falsehood, propaganda, and misinformation using digital platforms. 

RAB also raided and sealed off Joyjatra TV, of which, Helena Jahangir is the chairman.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Helena Jahangir / RAB / case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

1d | Videos
Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank