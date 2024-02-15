Preeti Urang's death : Case transferred to DB

Crime

TBS Report
15 February, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 10:17 pm

Related News

Preeti Urang's death : Case transferred to DB

“The couple is being taken to the DB office,” said an official of the DMP's Tejgaon Division

TBS Report
15 February, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 10:17 pm
Executive Editor of The Daily Star Syed Ashfaqul Haque and his wife Tania Khondoker. Photo: Collected
Executive Editor of The Daily Star Syed Ashfaqul Haque and his wife Tania Khondoker. Photo: Collected

The case, filed over the death of teenage house help Preeti Urang at The Daily Star Executive Editor Syed Ashfaqul Haque's home in Mohammadpur, has been handed over to the Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

The case has been transferred to the DB's Tejgaon Division, an assistant commissioner of Tejgaon Division of DMP told The Business Standard on condition of anonymity, adding that "the decision was made on Thursday afternoon by DMP high-ups."

"The couple is being taken to the DB office," the official said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier, on 13 February, a Dhaka court granted four-day remand for Syed Ashfaqul Haque and his wife Tania Khondoker in the case.

At the remand hearing, the judge said to Haque and his wife Tania, "You people have made the house a death pit, just a death pit. This could have happened to your son and daughter. With such incidents repeating, you cannot avoid responsibility."

The police had produced the couple before the court and requested a 10-day remand for each.

Earlier on 7 February, the couple were sent to jail after a court denied them bail in the case. 

Preeti Urang, daughter of a tea worker in Moulvibazar, fell to her death from the ninth-floor apartment of Syed Ashfaqul Haque in Dhaka's Mohammadpur on 6 February.

The next day, her father, Lukesh Urang, filed a case with Mohammadpur police station, against journalist Ashfaqul Haque and his wife, Tania Khondoker. Following the filing of the case, both accused were promptly arrested.

Lukesh, in the case, said that Preeti fell from the apartment due to the absence of safety bars on the window of the flat's drawing space. He highlighted that a similar incident occurred last year on 4 August, where another housekeeper sustained severe injuries from falling out of the same window.

Lukesh attributed these repeated accidents to the negligence and carelessness of the house owner and occupants, emphasising the lack of protective barriers on the windows as the root cause.

Rights organisations have been protesting Preeti's death in recent days demanding a fair investigation into the incident and justice for the deceased

Bangladesh / Top News

Preeti Urang / Bangladesh / Daily Star Executive Editor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration.

Why Bangladesh's bond market is struggling to break free

13h | Panorama
The school will be able to house up to 1,000 students with outstanding state-of-the-art facilities for modern learning and education. Photo: Courtesy

The fruits Haileybury Bhaluka intends to bear

12h | Panorama
The Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Netanyahu (right), has not reckoned with the enmity that produced the 7 October attack — or what policies might prevent another. Nor has it decided to reconcile with the Palestinians, led by President Mahmoud Abbas (left). Photo: Collected

Israel’s Self-Destruction: Netanyahu, the Palestinians, and the price of neglect

12h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Spring's paradox

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ivory Coast president rewards football team for their AFCON win

Ivory Coast president rewards football team for their AFCON win

37m | Videos
Why Japan slips into recession

Why Japan slips into recession

2h | Videos
Lover got bail by marrying in court

Lover got bail by marrying in court

4h | Videos
Is your gold real?

Is your gold real?

1h | Videos