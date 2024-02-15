Preeti Urang's death : Case transferred to DB

Executive Editor of The Daily Star Syed Ashfaqul Haque and his wife Tania Khondoker. Photo: Collected

The case, filed over the death of teenage house help Preeti Urang at The Daily Star Executive Editor Syed Ashfaqul Haque's home in Mohammadpur, has been handed over to the Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

The case has been transferred to the DB's Tejgaon Division, an assistant commissioner of Tejgaon Division of DMP told The Business Standard on condition of anonymity, adding that "the decision was made on Thursday afternoon by DMP high-ups."

"The couple is being taken to the DB office," the official said.

Earlier, on 13 February, a Dhaka court granted four-day remand for Syed Ashfaqul Haque and his wife Tania Khondoker in the case.

At the remand hearing, the judge said to Haque and his wife Tania, "You people have made the house a death pit, just a death pit. This could have happened to your son and daughter. With such incidents repeating, you cannot avoid responsibility."

The police had produced the couple before the court and requested a 10-day remand for each.

Earlier on 7 February, the couple were sent to jail after a court denied them bail in the case.

Preeti Urang, daughter of a tea worker in Moulvibazar, fell to her death from the ninth-floor apartment of Syed Ashfaqul Haque in Dhaka's Mohammadpur on 6 February.

The next day, her father, Lukesh Urang, filed a case with Mohammadpur police station, against journalist Ashfaqul Haque and his wife, Tania Khondoker. Following the filing of the case, both accused were promptly arrested.

Lukesh, in the case, said that Preeti fell from the apartment due to the absence of safety bars on the window of the flat's drawing space. He highlighted that a similar incident occurred last year on 4 August, where another housekeeper sustained severe injuries from falling out of the same window.

Lukesh attributed these repeated accidents to the negligence and carelessness of the house owner and occupants, emphasising the lack of protective barriers on the windows as the root cause.

Rights organisations have been protesting Preeti's death in recent days demanding a fair investigation into the incident and justice for the deceased