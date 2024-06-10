Possible ‘personal dispute’ now focus in Baridhara cop killing probe

Crime

TBS Report
10 June, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2024, 10:45 pm

Related News

Possible ‘personal dispute’ now focus in Baridhara cop killing probe

Probe to find any negligence on part of the security forces

TBS Report
10 June, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2024, 10:45 pm
Policemen surrounding the crime scene in the capital&#039;s Gulshan area on 9 June. Photo: TBS
Policemen surrounding the crime scene in the capital's Gulshan area on 9 June. Photo: TBS

Investigators are now focused on uncovering any personal conflict that may have led to constable Monirul Islam being fatally shot by his colleague Kawsar Ali on Saturday night. 

While investigators are not dismissing the possibility of mental illness, they are sceptical that this alone drove Kawsar to commit the crime.

"We are thoroughly investigating the likelihood of a personal dispute playing a role in the incident," said an official involved in the investigation. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The focus has now shifted to the relationship between the two, rather than Kawsar's reported mental illness, the official added.

On Saturday 11:40pm, Monirul was killed and two pedestrians were injured when Kawsar opened fire in front of the Palestinian embassy in the capital's Baridhara. They were both on security duty at the embassy.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said an inquiry will be done into whether there was any negligence on part of the security forces. 

"Many questions have arisen regarding this incident, and we are deeply concerned. What could cause such behaviour? Whether it was intentional or related to family problems, the exact facts will be revealed after a thorough investigation," said the minister.

Meanwhile, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has formed a three-member committee to probe the incident. It is headed by Deputy Commissioner of Gulshan Division Rifat Rahman Shamim. 

The committee has been asked to submit its report in seven working days, Kh Mahid Uddin, additional commissioner (crime and operations) of the DMP, told reporters this afternoon.

Elin Chowdhury, additional deputy commissioner of the diplomatic security division and Ashfaq Ahmed, assistant commissioner of the Intelligence and Analysis Division (IAD) were also made members of the probe body.

Kh Mahid Uddin said Kawsar has been with the DMP for four years, serving in the Diplomatic Security Division for one year and ten months. 

"We are speaking with his colleagues and acquaintances and reviewing his activities over the past couple of weeks," he added. 

When asked about Kawsar's mental health, Mahid Uddin said that if the family or Kawsar himself had informed the police of any issues, the DMP would have assessed his physical and mental health.

"He performed his duties well, and we found no discrepancies. One superior officer checked on him at 11:05pm that night, and he seemed fine," said the officer. 

However, Kawsar shot his colleague in a sudden outburst and has expressed remorse for the murder, Mahid Uddin said.

"After thorough interrogation, we hope to uncover the real reason behind the incident," he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Baridhara / Police Constable Murder / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two Palestinian students with their Bangladeshi peers at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College &amp; Hospital. Photo: Courtesy

Palestinian students find support and hope in Bangladeshi universities

12h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Capturing your adventures on the go

13h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Kaleidoscope: The art of giving curated gifts

14h | Brands
Photos: Jackie Kabir

In the land of the pharaohs

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Some Chinese nationals are involved in crimes such as money from online gambling and human trafficking

Some Chinese nationals are involved in crimes such as money from online gambling and human trafficking

2h | Videos
Economic crisis is bypassed in Budget - Citizen Platform

Economic crisis is bypassed in Budget - Citizen Platform

4h | Videos
Why Did Benny Gantz Resign from Israel's Wartime Cabinet?

Why Did Benny Gantz Resign from Israel's Wartime Cabinet?

4h | Videos
Bangladesh to face in-form South Africa in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face in-form South Africa in 2024 T20 World Cup

5h | Videos