Possible ‘personal dispute’ now focus in Baridhara cop killing probe

Policemen surrounding the crime scene in the capital's Gulshan area on 9 June. Photo: TBS

Investigators are now focused on uncovering any personal conflict that may have led to constable Monirul Islam being fatally shot by his colleague Kawsar Ali on Saturday night.

While investigators are not dismissing the possibility of mental illness, they are sceptical that this alone drove Kawsar to commit the crime.

"We are thoroughly investigating the likelihood of a personal dispute playing a role in the incident," said an official involved in the investigation.

The focus has now shifted to the relationship between the two, rather than Kawsar's reported mental illness, the official added.

On Saturday 11:40pm, Monirul was killed and two pedestrians were injured when Kawsar opened fire in front of the Palestinian embassy in the capital's Baridhara. They were both on security duty at the embassy.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said an inquiry will be done into whether there was any negligence on part of the security forces.

"Many questions have arisen regarding this incident, and we are deeply concerned. What could cause such behaviour? Whether it was intentional or related to family problems, the exact facts will be revealed after a thorough investigation," said the minister.

Meanwhile, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has formed a three-member committee to probe the incident. It is headed by Deputy Commissioner of Gulshan Division Rifat Rahman Shamim.

The committee has been asked to submit its report in seven working days, Kh Mahid Uddin, additional commissioner (crime and operations) of the DMP, told reporters this afternoon.

Elin Chowdhury, additional deputy commissioner of the diplomatic security division and Ashfaq Ahmed, assistant commissioner of the Intelligence and Analysis Division (IAD) were also made members of the probe body.

Kh Mahid Uddin said Kawsar has been with the DMP for four years, serving in the Diplomatic Security Division for one year and ten months.

"We are speaking with his colleagues and acquaintances and reviewing his activities over the past couple of weeks," he added.

When asked about Kawsar's mental health, Mahid Uddin said that if the family or Kawsar himself had informed the police of any issues, the DMP would have assessed his physical and mental health.

"He performed his duties well, and we found no discrepancies. One superior officer checked on him at 11:05pm that night, and he seemed fine," said the officer.

However, Kawsar shot his colleague in a sudden outburst and has expressed remorse for the murder, Mahid Uddin said.

"After thorough interrogation, we hope to uncover the real reason behind the incident," he added.